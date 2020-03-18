Mountain Parks Electric promises continued service

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mountain Parks Electric assures customers that it is prepared to continue providing safe and reliable electric service throughout its service areas as the pandemic unfolds.

Enacted Tuesday until further notice, Mountain Parks Electric is implementing steps to protect its consumer-members and employees.

“We are staffed and equipped with line crews and customer service representatives who are prepared to do their jobs,” General Manager Mark Johnston said in a release. “Mountain Parks Electric provides a critical service. In these challenging times, our focus on providing that service does not waver.”

If a Mountain Parks Electric consumer is experiencing financial hardships, they can call 970-887-3378 ext. 2 to develop a payment plan.

The company also warned consumers about possible scams, including fraudulent claims from scammers saying that they will disconnect your electric service if immediate payment is not received. If you have a question about the status of your electric account, call Mountain Parks Electric directly at 970-887-3378 ext. 3.

Except for the Granby drive up window and the Granby night drop boxes, in-person bill payment is unavailable. The Granby drive-up window hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customer service representatives are available by phone to assist consumers during regular office hours. Mountain Parks Electric is also encouraging electronic bill payment by waiving the $2 transaction fee.

Technicians will continue to work on service orders including new electric connections. Mountain Parks Electric’s annual meeting has been pushed to 4 p.m. June 11 at their main office at 321 W. Agate Ave. in Granby.