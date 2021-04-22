Mountain Parks Electric scholarships support 28 students

Mountain Parks Electric has granted $72,000 in scholarships for high school students at Middle Park, West Grand and North Park.

In total, 28 students received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 for college and vocational education.

“Mountain Parks believes in our local students,” MPE General Manager Mark Johnston said. “Investing in their future helps create the next generation of leaders. Undoubtedly, these scholarships will pay dividends for many years to come.”

The scholarship funds come from past consumers’ unclaimed margins and since 2004 have funded over $400,000 in scholarships.

Recipients from Middle Park High School are Emma Lane, Jackson Harvey, Parker Zieschang, Abby Kuhnel, Margaret Pfeiffer, Mia Rimmer, Bethanne Droll, Danya Manyak, Katie Trail, Brianna Renteria-Rios, William Kuhns, MaryKate Mintken, Ana Ruiz, Ellen Osborne, Drew Landy, Sierra Merrell and Peyton McGuan.

From West Grand High School, Jesus Dominguez, Joy Hast, Iliana Castillo, Emma Daly and Charlie Multerer received scholarships.

North Park High School recipients are Sophie Dilley, Samantha Westfahl, Cordell Garriott, Alyssa Myers, Merrit Crum and Antonio Arzola-Rayos.