Mountain Parks Electric to rebate $1.65M

Mountain Parks Electric is rebating $1.65 million to customers in October and November.

The electric cooperative refunds capital credits each year to customers proportionate to their electricity consumption. Since Mountain Parks Electric is debt financed, the credits are refunded on a 20-year cycle.

This fall, customers of Mountain Parks from 1993 and 1998 can expect to receive a credit. The average credit this year is $68.

“At Mountain Parks Electric, it pays to be an owner,” said General Manager Mark Johnston in a news release. “The return of capital credits is just one benefit of being a consumer-member (owner) of an electric cooperative.”

Refunds above $50 will be done via a check in the mail and refunds below $50 will be credited to the account.

Since its inception in 1946, the cooperative has returned more than $15 million in capital credits to its consumers.