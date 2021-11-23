Mountain Parks Electric waives fee in December
Strong electric sales allowed Mountain Parks Electric’s Board of Directors to waive the service availability charge for customers for the month of December.
Additionally, the board approved 2022 rates with no increase over 2021 rates.
“At a time when natural gas, propane and gasoline prices are on the rise, it’s gratifying to keep electric rates stable,” MPE General Manager Mark Johnston said.
Johnston credited the increased sales, reductions in internal operating costs and cost savings from purchasing power as factors in the decision for 2022 rates and the December fee waiver.
