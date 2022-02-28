Mountain Parks responding to Granby power outage
Editor’s note: The story was updated to reflect when the power was restored.
Power went out in a large swath of Granby around 9 a.m. on Monday. People were seen walking out of their businesses and looking down the street. Some business owners were able to go about their day, while others were at a stand still.
Mountain Parks Electric said line crews are currently responding to restore power as “quickly (and as safely) as possible.”
Power was restored around 9:50 a.m.
