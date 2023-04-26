Mountain Shire Books and Gifts celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

Mountain Shire Books and Gifts will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29.

Mountain Shire Books, located in Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park, will have over 20 exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, from exclusive special edition Independent Bookstore Day books, to banned books, puzzles and book-themed merchandise boxes.

Customers can also enjoy plenty of freebie book swag, snacks and a raffle prize. Customers who participated in bookstore bingo month can turn in their bingo sheet for the chance to win Mountain Shire Books gift cards, plus the grand prize from participating Colorado indie bookstores.

For the month of April, readers who shopped at Mountain Shire and other indie bookstores will be entered in a drawing for prizes during “Bookstore Bingo.” Winners will be announced on April 29 at Mountain Shire.

Mountain Shire Books & Gifts/Courtesy Photo

“Independent Bookstore Day is a day to recognize the importance of bookstores in our communities across the country,” said Miriam Roskam, owner of Mountain Shire Books. “A day to celebrate bookstores, booksellers, and our loyal customers who keep independent bookstores in business. This is our second (Independent Bookstore Day celebration) and we are looking forward to celebrating for many years to come!”

Independent Bookstore Day was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the Independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year for the past 10 years.

This year, there are over 900 stores participating across the country. Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding a community of readers.

Established in July 2021, Mountain Shire Books is Grand County’s only bookstore. Mountain Shire Books’ mission is to promote literary and artistic growth for readers of all ages.