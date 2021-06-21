 Mountaineers climb to the top | SkyHiNews.com
Mountaineers climb to the top

Sky-Hi News staff report
Mountaineer Alec Diamond jukes a Rattlers defender as the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club defeats the Rattlers 7-1 at the Fraser Sports Complex on May 16. The Mountaineers won a second game 10-2 against the Jets to wrap up an undefeated CYLA regular season at 8-0.
Simon Wilcox passes the ball to a teammate as the Mountaineers face the Rattlers.
Jackson Purdy wins the faceoff for the Fraser Valley Mountaineers as the team takes on the Rattlers at the Fraser Sports Complex.

 

The Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club’s Wyatt Boeckers defends as the Rattlers press the attack.
Defender Carter Chamberlin looks back at goalie Carter Conroy during a break in action.

News
