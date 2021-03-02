MP boys turn it up with regular season waning

The Middle Park boys bench watches as one of their teammates shoots free throws in the fourth quarter against Bennett on Saturday. Middle Park won the game 62-55 after putting together a 25-point second quarter.



Middle Park’s boys flipped the script on Saturday and used one strong quarter to put an opponent away.

Early in the season, it seemed as if the boys were plagued by one bad quarter every game in a handful of close losses.

However, Middle Park piled on a 25-point second quarter Saturday, and despite being outscored in each of the other three frames vs. Bennett, the Panthers went on to win 62-55 at home.

The game carried extra significance with the seniors on the boys hoops team — Cam Kirwan, Chamberlin Mason and Gus Galaviz — and other winter sports teams being recognized with their families before tipoff.

In the game, Middle Park spread out its offense well, and nine Panthers scored points, as the boys kept their turnovers to a minimum.

They were led by junior Seth Holestine, who had 20 points, three rebounds and three steals. Junior Jackson Cimino also chipped in 10 points with three rebounds and two assists, and Corbin Solomon and Cameron Kirwan led the team in rebounding, each with seven boards.

Following Bennett, Middle Park took on Jefferson on Monday night at home and won 63-38. In that game, Middle Park and Jefferson were knotted 11-all after the first quarter before the Panthers took over and ran away with the game.

With their two new victories, the boys have won three straight and five of their last six. They are scheduled to face Platte Canyon on Wednesday and then KIPP Denver Collegiate on Saturday. The boys are 7-5 overall and 6-3 in league action.

Gus Galaviz secures a pass before attacking the hoop Saturday vs. Bennett.



Chamberlin Mason defends the hoop as Bennett looks to score in the first half of Saturday's game.



