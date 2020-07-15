MPH breaks ground on expansions in Granby, Kremmling

A group of Middle Park Health employees, board members and Grand County officials gathered outside the Granby hospital Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of hospital expansions both in Granby and Kremmling.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Jason Cleckler noted how lucky Middle Park Health is to be able to continue work on expanding access to health care and increased services through these projects.

“This is a really exciting time,” Cleckler said. “There are not a lot of hospitals right now that are in a position to be able to do an expansion.”

Earlier Wednesday, a similar group broke ground at the Kremmling hospital as well.

In Granby, the expansion includes seven new inpatient rooms for medical and surgical patients, as well as a new clinic with exam and treatment rooms. In total, the additions will grow the Granby hospital by over 8,000 square feet.

On the west side of the county, Kremmlings’ hospital is getting an additional 14,500 square feet with two emergency exam rooms, two trauma bays, three inpatient rooms, CT and X-Ray suites, as well as a primary care clinic with exam and treatment rooms.

The existing hospital in Kremmling will be used for swing patients, including rehabilitation and extended care patients.

Derek Ortner, chief operating officer for Middle Park Health, said work on the foundation in Kremmling has already started and Granby is on track to begin foundation work. He added that their goal is to complete construction and have both expansions functional within the first few months of next year.

On a slightly different timeline, Ortner said the hospital is in the financing phase for the new emergency department and primary care clinic going in Fraser’s Grand Park neighborhood. The goal is to have that project completed next spring.

Cleckler said it means a lot to be able to keep working on growing the hospital and the continued growth shows how well the board was able to plan for the future.

“It’s a wonderful day that we’re able to break ground and start to see this come to fruition,” he said.

According to Middle Park Health, there has been a 60% increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospitals since 2015.

The Middle Park Medical Foundation, the hospital’s nonprofit, is also continuing to fundraise for an oncology and infusion center to treat cancer patients at the Granby location. That project will be completely publicly funded and donations can be made on the foundation’s website.