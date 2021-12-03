MPHS alum places in NCAA X-Country race

Mark Simmons races in the NCAA DII Men's Cross Country Race on November 20 at The Abbey Course in St Leo, Florida.

Kari Simmons / Courtesy photo

Middle Park High School alumni Mark Simmons and his team finished fifth in the NCAA DII National Men’s Cross-Country Race.

Hosted by St Leo University, the race took place on November 20 at The Abbey Course in St Leo, Florida. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Men’s team, of which Simmons is a member, placed fifth with a score of 254.

Simmons, who graduated Middle Park High School in 2016, finished the 10K race with a time of 32:02. His time landed him a 63rd place finish.

Grand Valley State University took home the first place finish with a score of 43 and Isaac Harding won the individual national championship with a time of 29:58.