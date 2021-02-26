MPHS girls crush it on home court
Middle Park girls hoops won three of its last four games coming into the team’s Thursday night matchup and a special game set for Saturday.
With the string of wins, the Panthers were 6-3 this season before Thursday’s senior night game.
On Feb. 15, the Panthers won against West Grand before falling 66-50 to The Academy on Feb. 17 and winning 62-50 over Arrupe Jesuit two days later and 63-14 vs. Bruce Randolph on Monday.
On Monday, Middle Park sophomore Bella Svoboda led all scoring with 19 points. She was followed by seniors Katie Trail (12 points) and Brianna Renteria (10 points). Altogether, eight Panthers scored in the game.
Svoboda completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Trail had four steals and four assists. Senior Angie Butler also had 11 rebounds for the Panthers, whose record improved to 6-3 overall with the win.
Against, the Academy, the same three girls — Svoboda (16 points), Renteria (14 points) and Trail (10 points) — also led the team in scoring. In that game, Renteria recorded 20 rebounds and Svoboda had 13, giving both players a double-double for the night. Senior Holly Harms had a game-high four assists.
Facing Arrupe Jesuit, the team was led by Renteria (25 points, 20 rebounds), Trail (21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals) and Svoboda (12 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists). Also, sophomore Emry Burns had four steals, and senior Abby Kuhnel had five assists.
Middle Park was scheduled to take on Jefferson on Thursday for senior night, but the game has been delayed due to weather on the Front Range.
Middle Park plays at home again on Saturday for their annual pink game. In addition to playing in pink, Middle Park is offering anyone who is currently fighting cancer, has survived cancer or has family members or loved ones affected by the illness access to the game. Seating is limited and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
For more info or a free ticket, email sarah.milller@egsd.org.
