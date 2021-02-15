MPHS Nordic wins Wooden Ski Trophy, prevailing in Tour de Northern Colorado series

The Middle Park Nordic boys and girls ski teams won the first-ever Tour de Northern Colorado ski races with their performance Friday in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy photo

The Middle Park Nordic ski team has won the first running of the Tour de Northern Colorado ski race series and will soon bring home the coveted Wooden Skis Trophy for both the boys and the girls teams.

The Tour de Northern Colorado was a Nordic race series that featured competitions between Middle Park High School, Steamboat Springs High School and Poudre Valley High School. The three-race series took place at Snow Mountain Ranch, Gould and Steamboat Springs.

The Middle Park boys and girls Nordic ski teams took second place in the most recent Nordic ski meet in Steamboat Springs on Friday, earning them enough points in the series to secure the Wooden Ski Trophy.

“It was close but I’m proud of the efforts of the Middle Park High School Nordic teams,” Coach Dan Jamison said. “This is the first year of the Tour de Northern Colorado, and we’re looking forward to it again in the future. Despite COVID, we were able to pull it off as victors for Middle Park.”

Graydon Walker was the top Panther skier for the boys, finishing second overall behind Summer Cotton of Steamboat Springs.

Walker skied the course in 17 minutes, 9 seconds. Gray Barker and Ethan Callarman were next for the Panthers, taking fourth and fifth place overall. Barker finished the course in 17:47 and Callarman came in at 17:53.

For the girls, Maggie Barker was the top Panther finisher, finishing second overall in 20:39, and Elizabeth Hammond was the next Panther skier to finish, taking third overall in 21:04.

For the boys, Ewan Gallagher put in a strong performance by skiing the course in 18:15 seconds, which was the fourth fastest time on the team and seventh overall.

Other top skiers for the boys were Dane Jensen and Guy Granger (tied for 10th overall at18:54), Kyle Vogelbacher (13th overall in 19:07), Andy Troccoli (19th overall in 20:11), Will Kuhns (23rd overall in 21:16) and Jack Nesvara (39th overall in 28:32).

Other times for the girls featured Ellen Osborne, who came in with a strong finish in 3rd for the team and 12th overall at 22:46. Other top finishers for the girls were Gabrielle Pellinni (14th overall in 22:58) and Annie Kuhns (18th overall in 24:14).

The next meet for the Panthers will be this weekend in Leadville.