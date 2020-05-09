Mud season limits access at Routt National Forest

Most of Routt National Forest remains largely inaccessible even as weather conditions improve and snow melts this month.

US Forest Service officials said that visitors should expect limited recreation options. Lower elevation trails and access points will be busy.

Limited access for roads and trails is typical this time of year due to seasonally closed roads, lingering snowpack and wet, muddy conditions.

Routt National Forest is open, but dispersed camping opportunities are few due to spring conditions. Dispersed camping is allowed but restrictions apply and there are limited sites accessible.

Officials said that on-the-ground conditions are expected to improve before Memorial Day and more information will be provided prior to the holiday weekend, including upcoming area closures for elk calving May 15.

Black bears are on the move and hungry, officials added. Visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife webpage for more information about being bear aware at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeWildBears.aspx.