Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt holding at over 4K acres; expected to be ‘long duration fire’

2 p.m. Minimal fire behavior is expected Friday due to rain and cold fronts across the Yampa Valley, according to Beau Kidd, U.S. Forest Service operations section chief.
The weather has given the crews an opportunity to “start making some progress” on the fire, Kidd said.
Plans are to start at the southwest corner of the fire, which was secured Thursday with aircraft and ground crews, then move to the northwest corner. Firefighters plan to enter the trail system then pull away from the fire’s edge and use the trails as a control feature, which will then put the fire back into the control line, Kidd said.
1:40 p.m. A thunderstorm is currently moving over South Routt, with heavy rainfall reported in Yampa and lightning visible to the west side of the fire.
10 a.m. Fire crews will continue securing fire lines Friday and will scout for opportunities to safely engage the fire where there is the highest probability for success.
The structure group is developing a detailed structure protection plan that considers how the fire could behave in the coming weeks.
9 a.m. The Muddy Slide Fire area on Thursday received about 0.2 inches of rain, which temporarily reduced fire behavior. Firefighters took advantage of this brief reprieve to safely build fire lines closer to the edge of the fire.
The blaze is expected to be a “long duration” fire due to a variety of factors. Over the past two days, fire managers have been able to fully evaluate fire behavior, moisture level of vegetation and difficult terrain. The vegetation, or fuels, are exceptionally dry and are already very receptive to carrying fire, and while the cooler weather and moisture help in the short-term, the weather is forecast to turn warm and dry once again.
The fire’s arbitrary date of containment was updated from July 7 to July 30, but that could still vary wildly based upon weather and other factors.
Photos from throughout the Muddy Slide Fire
An air tanker drops fire retardant June 23 on a portion of the Muddy Slide Fire. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Smoke from the Muddy Slide Fire rises behind a home on Routt County Road 16, east of Yampa, on June 23. (Photo by John F. Russell)
The Muddy Slide Fire on June 22 as seen from Hideaway Ranch off Routt County Road 16 in South Routt County. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
A fire helicopter picks up a bucket of water at the Hideaway Ranch off Routt County Road 16 to the east of the Gore Range where the fire is burning. The fire moved significantly to the southeast on June 22. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
When the Muddy Slide Fire grew on June 22 afternoon, Jim Ficke had a feeling his property on Lynx Pass was in danger. All seven trailers on the property, a small cabin and some outbuildings are now a total loss. (Courtesy/Barb Ficke)
The Muddy Slide Fire didn't completely wipe out the Lynx Pass Ranch, though it burned most of the buildings on the property. Jim Ficke Said he hopes the fire will help open the forest back up for elk that have struggled get through all the forests beetle kill and downed trees. (Courtesy/Barb Ficke)
Air conditions were hazy June 24 morning at Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area south of Steamboat Springs due to wildfires in the vicinity, particularly the Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt County. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
An airtanker drops fire retardant on the Muddy Slide Fire on June 23 as crews continue to battle the blaze with air power just east of Yampa. This plane was seen making a run at the fire from Gore Pass. (Photo by John F. Russell)
The Muddy Slide Fire on June 22 as seen from Routt County Road 16. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
The smoke plume from the Muddy Slide Fire visible June 21 at the command center for the fire. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
The Muddy Slide Fire creates a large smoke plume June 21 that could be seen for miles, here near Stagecoach Reservoir. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
A view of the Muddy Slide Fire from Routt County Road 16 where it is closed at mile marker 8 after midnight June 23. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
The Muddy Slide Fire as seen from Colorado Highway 134 to the east of Toponas at about 1 a.m. June 23. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
The Muddy Slide Fire was very active the night of June 22 into the next morning. This is from near Lynx Pass to the southeast of the fire. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
The Muddy Slide Fire was spotting and crowning as it grew significantly the afternoon of June 22. Here the flames can be visible from Routt County Road 16. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
The Muddy Slide Fire from the Hideaway Ranch off Routt County Road 16 to the east of the fire on June 22. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
A tree crowns and adds smoke to the air June 21 surrounding the Muddy Slide Fire off Routt County Road 16 in South Routt County. Crews from across Colorado have been called to help out with the fire. (Photo by John F. Russell)
The Muddy Slide Fire burns near the Lost Elk Ranch and many other properties on Routt County Road 16 east of Yampa on June 21. (Photo of John F. Russell)
A Chinook firefighting helicopter draws water from a pond on a ranch near the Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt County just east of Yampa on June 21. The helicopter, which has the capacity to haul 1,200 gallons of water per trip, was being used to fight the fire and made a trip to the blaze every six to seven minutes. (Photo by John F. Russell)
A helicopter drops water on the Muddy Slide Fire on June 21. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Firefighters gather June 21 and have a bite to eat at Hideaway Ranch on Routt County Road 16 while battling the Muddy Slide Fire. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Crews from multiple agencies are responding to the Muddy Slide Fire on June 20 east of Yampa near the Muddy Slide Trail in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. This is a view of the smoke from downtown Yampa. (Photo by Kari Dequine Harden)
Smoke can be seen from the Muddy Slide Fire east of Toponas on June 20. This photo was taken on Colorado Highway 131 near Finger Rock. (Photo by Kari Dequine Harden)
