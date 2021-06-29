Muddy Slide Fire now 19% contained

The Muddy Slide Fire as of Tuesday is depicted by the light pink outlined in red. The black lines along the boarder of the fire show where the fire is considered contained.

USFS

The Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County was over 4,000 acres and 19% contained Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out June 20, is burning about 16 miles west of Kremmling and 6 miles east of Yampa on the Routt National Forest.

Most of the containment is along the east side of the fire and in the northwest area. Once newly contained fire lines are tested by increased temperatures and winds, fire managers may increase the amount of containment reached according a Tuesday update.

Firefighters planned to spend Tuesday utilizing a surge of additional resources, including three hotshot crews and a wildfire suppression module along with additional heavy machinery. These resources will help construct fire line while removing areas of heat along the fire perimeter.

Structure assessments are progressing in the Stagecoach area with about two days of work remaining to develop a structure protection plan, the update said.

The Muddy Slide Fire is expected to be a long duration incident due to the amount of available fuel, the update added.