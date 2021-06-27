Muddy Slide Fire showing no new growth Saturday as rainy, humid conditions continue

A rainbow forms above the Muddy Slide Fire after storms passed overhead Friday. (Photo by Cord Beaty)



YAMPA — About a 1/4 inch of rain fell over the Muddy Slide Fire on Friday, mixed with hail in some places, which slightly slowed fire behavior.

While rain Thursday and Friday, along with cool temperatures, have given firefighters a temporary advantage in fighting the blaze, fire officials caution that this will be short-lived as live and dead vegetation in the area remain exceptionally dry. Weather is also forecast to return to warm, dry conditions next week, which is likely to propel fire activity.

The fire has remained at 4,150 acres since Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to late-morning showers Saturday and a few storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The incident command area for the Muddy Slide Fire on Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service)



The fire is burning in South Routt County to the east of the town of Yampa and south of the Stagecoach area.