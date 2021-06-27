 Muddy Slide Fire showing no new growth Saturday as rainy, humid conditions continue | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Muddy Slide Fire showing no new growth Saturday as rainy, humid conditions continue

News News |

Bryce Martin
  

A rainbow forms above the Muddy Slide Fire after storms passed overhead Friday. (Photo by Cord Beaty)

YAMPA — About a 1/4 inch of rain fell over the Muddy Slide Fire on Friday, mixed with hail in some places, which slightly slowed fire behavior.

While rain Thursday and Friday, along with cool temperatures, have given firefighters a temporary advantage in fighting the blaze, fire officials caution that this will be short-lived as live and dead vegetation in the area remain exceptionally dry. Weather is also forecast to return to warm, dry conditions next week, which is likely to propel fire activity.

The fire has remained at 4,150 acres since Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to late-morning showers Saturday and a few storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The incident command area for the Muddy Slide Fire on Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service)

The fire is burning in South Routt County to the east of the town of Yampa and south of the Stagecoach area.

At a glance


What: Muddy Slide Fire

When: Currently active; ignited Sunday, June 20

Where: Wildfire burning east of the town of Yampa in South Routt County.

More: Mandatory evacuation in place for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21.

Cause: Unknown at this point; remains under investigation

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more