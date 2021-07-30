Mudslide closes Colorado 125 in Grand County

Debris, mud and snagged trees foul up a bridge along Colorado Highway 125 on Friday, July 30.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County while crews work to clear the route of mud, debris and snagged trees piled up on various bridges and guardrails.

When the highway will reopen is unknown at this time. The closure is between Lazy U and Willowcreek Pass. Go to http://cotrip.org for current road conditions.