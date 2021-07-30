Mudslide closes Colorado 125 in Grand County
news@skyhinews.com
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County while crews work to clear the route of mud, debris and snagged trees piled up on various bridges and guardrails.
When the highway will reopen is unknown at this time. The closure is between Lazy U and Willowcreek Pass. Go to http://cotrip.org for current road conditions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Mudslide closes Colorado 125 in Grand County
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County while crews work to clear the route of mud, debris and snagged trees piled up on various bridges and guardrails.