Mudslide closes Highway 125; flash flood warning issued over burn scar
Update: The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for that includes Grand Lake.
The warning is in effect through 6:15 p.m. and covers much of the East Troublesome burn scar. A flash flood warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring.
Those in the flash flood warning area are advised to move to higher ground immediately. Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.
Original: A mudslide reported Wednesday afternoon has closed Colorado Highway 125 in both directions.
According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the road is completely blocked at mile post 10. The closure is between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek, two miles south of Willow Creek Pass.
There is no estimated time for reopening. Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the most recent updates.
Parts of Grand County in the East Troublesome burn scar are currently under a flash flood watch through 8 p.m. tonight. There is also a small stream flood advisory in place for northeastern Grand until 4:30 p.m.
Burn scars face elevated risk of flooding and mudslides. This is the second time this summer a mudslide has closed Highway 125.
