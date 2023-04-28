Mudslide covers CO 125 north of Granby
A mudslide on Colorado Highway 125 between milepoints 7-8 could cause delays, as the Colorado Department of Transportation advises slower speeds through the area.
The slide is between Trail Creek and Fire Service Road 112, which is 45-46 miles south of Walden. Visit COTrip.org for the latest road information.
