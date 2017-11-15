Muftic: Has the Congressional Freedom Caucus lost its mind?

"Keeping up with the Mueller investigation will risk a coup d'etat" could be taken as an implied threat by hardcore members of the Congressional Freedom Caucus even though it is couched in terms of an outcome if Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller continues his investigation into Donald Trump's administration, according to Newsweek.

Have they lost their minds? What they are saying is frightening.

Within our democratic form a government, impeachment is the method of regime change. By definition, a coup d'etat is the sudden attempt by a small group of people to take over the government usually through violence. A coup, a non democratic power takeover, destroys any pretext of freedom and begins a chain of counter coups, economy killing instability and civil war.

The Freedom Caucus's reasoning is they believe Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is getting revenge against President Trump for the firing of Mueller's friend, former FBI Director James Comey, per chief advocate, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, that Mueller as former FBI director failed to prosecute Hillary Clinton on the Uranium One deal where the right-wing alleged there was bribery that involved Russian investments. Therefore, there is an appearance of a conflict of interest, they say.

There is no evidence that Mueller is investigating Clinton as part of the Russian probe. It remains a conspiracy theory since even the accusers have presented no evidence Clinton intervened on behalf of the State Department in the issue to pressure the other eight agencies who also reviewed and approved the deal. That these theories and suspicions are a cause for dismissal will not fly, given the overwhelming accolades of his competence and independence that followed Mueller's appointment. Firing for cause means that there is incompetence or abuse of power that is provable. Suspecting political motivations do not count as a cause. The problem for the Freedom Caucus is that Mueller's competence has been so credibly demonstrated in his meticulous and detailed indictments, he has now become a serious threat to their hero, Donald Trump.

These Freedom Caucus members are divorced from reality for even suggesting a coup could happen. A coup by whom? Some volunteer militia out there? Alt-right activists waiving torches? By the generals in the administration like White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, men well-educated in political science whose oath of office includes a duty to democracy and the Constitution?

The founders of our country and the Constitution warned us about such kinds of threats to democracy. That is why they provided the impeachment process in the Constitution, the alternative to coups, armed insurrections and revolution to determine the legitimate ruler.

These members of the Freedom Caucus must have slept through history classes, much less civics. History of the past 100 years is littered with failed states with countries who trashed their democratic institutions. A lesson from history: a warning that without citizen support, democracy is damned. Most dictators and autocrats from banana republics to large industrialized countries gained power by popular vote, flaunting laws established in their governing documents, including Hitler, who was elected to office. Once gaining power in the voting booth, they set about ignoring or eating alive any constraints on their power.

Those who care about our Constitution and rule of law need to start speaking out loudly.

