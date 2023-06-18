 Mugshots at the Granby Library | SkyHiNews.com
Mugshots at the Granby Library

A trip around the world in a mug. These artful Starbucks mugs are on display at the Granby Library.
Doris Klein/Courtesy Photo

“Spilling the beans,” a new display at the Granby Library, has lots of “mugshots” of coffee cups for viewing. Creative Starbucks mugs from around the world are on loan from Leslie Morales and Ali Klein.

Viewers can check out mugs from faraway places including Kabul, Japan, China and Australia.

“If you have a collection you would like to share with the community, contact your branch librarians to discuss,” stated Granby resident Doris Klein. “Libraries get tremendous foot traffic…so many interested and appreciative viewers come through their doors.”

Mugs come many places – from Sydney, Australia to Singapore, China.
Doris Klein/Courtesy Photo
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News
Doris Klein/Courtesy Photo

