Mugshots at the Granby Library
“Spilling the beans,” a new display at the Granby Library, has lots of “mugshots” of coffee cups for viewing. Creative Starbucks mugs from around the world are on loan from Leslie Morales and Ali Klein.
Viewers can check out mugs from faraway places including Kabul, Japan, China and Australia.
“If you have a collection you would like to share with the community, contact your branch librarians to discuss,” stated Granby resident Doris Klein. “Libraries get tremendous foot traffic…so many interested and appreciative viewers come through their doors.”
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.