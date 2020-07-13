Multi-car wreck on Red Dirt Hill
Three cars were involved in a wreck around 1:30 p.m. Monday on US Highway 40 near Red Dirt Hill outside Tabernash.
Colorado State Patrol, Grand County EMS and Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck on US 40 at County Road 87.
Emergency radio traffic indicated there could be injuries due to the crash, but it is currently unclear how serious they might be.
This is a developing story and will be updated later.
