Multiple wolves and possible pup alive in Colorado after killings over border in Wyoming, wildlife officials say
With Colorado voters set to decide whether to order a re-introduction of wolves, wildlife officials using cameras and “howl surveys” say they’ve regularly detected multiple wolves in the northwestern part of the state — possibly including a pup from a newly-arrived pack.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Thursday that as recently as August they’ve confirmed the presence of “at least four” wolves. An off-duty CPW biologist in June spotted a wolf pup, agency spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell said. CPW leaders, who years ago rejected wolf reintroduction, announced last winter they’d documented a pack of six wolves roaming in the northwestern part of the state.
Agency officials provided information in response to queries about the status of wolves in the state amid reports from Wyoming, where hunting wolves is legal, that two wolves were killed months ago in Sweetwater County just north of the Colorado border.
There was no evidence backing up claims made by pro-wolf advocates Thursday that the wolves killed in Wyoming came from the Colorado pack, CPW officials said, confirming they learned in May from federal authorities that “some wolves” were killed in Wyoming.
Pro-wolf groups pointed to those killings as evidence that wolves cannot survive in Colorado without the state-led re-introduction that voters could order in the November election by passing Proposition 114, aimed at restoring ecological balance.
Read more via The Denver Post.
