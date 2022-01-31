Municipal candidates announced in Fraser, Grand Lake, Kremmling, Winter Park

Candidates for four municipal bodies in Grand County are official, setting off elections in Fraser, Grand Lake, Kremmling and Winter Park this April.

The municipal election on April 5 will include three seats on Fraser’s town board, four board seats and the mayor in Kremmling, four council seats in Winter Park and four Grand Lake board positions.

Candidates for Fraser’s three seats are incumbents Katie Soles and Kaydee Fisher, as well as new faces Elizabeth Kurtak, Lewis Gregory and Andrew Peterson. Fraser Trustee Andy Miller is not seeking re-election.

In Grand Lake, there are three four-year seats and one two-year seat up for election. Incumbent Christina Bergquist is running again and will be joined by Baxter Strachan, Daryn Packer and Michael Sobon.

With four candidates, an election will still take place to determine which candidate will serve the two-year term.

Kremmling will have two candidates for mayor — current Mayor Grover Pryor and Trustee Jim Miller. Five people are also running for the three trustee seats, which are incumbents Wes Howell, Leo Pesch, Erik Woog and Doug Prewitt, as well as Guy Bakke.

Five people are running for Winter Park’s four seats, three of which are four-year terms and one is a two-year term. Incumbents Mayor Nick Kutrumbos and trustees Rebecca Kaufman and Art Ferrari are seeking re-election alongside newcomers Alexis Kimbrough and Riley McDonough.

Winter Park council members are elected at large and the council will appoint the mayor and mayor pro-tem after the election.

For Fraser, Grand Lake and Kremmling, ballots will be mailed out, likely in early March, and can be returned to town drop boxes until 7 p.m. April 5. Winter Park will not have a mail-in election, but will have a polling station at the town hall on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.