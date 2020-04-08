Municipal elections 2020: Kremmling says no to cannabis, Winter Park to get new mayor

Grand Lake, Kremmling and Winter Park have tallied the ballots from their respective municipal elections Tuesday and the unofficial results are in.

In Winter Park, the town council will welcome three new board members – Jeremy Henn, Jennifer Hughes and Mike Davlin – and incumbent Mike Periolat.

Kremmling defeated two ballot questions related to marijuana sales and reelected two board members along with a new trustee. In Grand Lake, the town has elected a new mayor and seated four new board members.

Here are the tallies:

Winter Park

Winter Park Town Council

• Jennifer Hughes – 151

• Jeremy Henn – 130

• Michael Periolat – 83

• Mike Davlin – 77

• Al Furlone – 70

• Jimmy Lahrman – 69

• Scott Sutcliffe – 39

Result: Henn, Hughes and Periolat will serve four year terms, while Davlin will serve a two year term. The council will take a vote to decide the mayor.

Kremmling

Kremmling Town Council

• Peter Moschonas – 175

• Jason Wikberg – 286

• Jim Miller – 255

• Dave Sammons – 235

Result: Jim Miller, Jason Wikberg and Dave Sammons have been elected to the town board.

Kremmling Marijuana Sales

Kremmling residents were also asked to vote on whether the town would allow retail marijuana sales and a special sales tax for those sales if they were to be allowed. Both questions were rejected by voters.

Marijuana Sales Tax

• Yes/For – 216

• No/Against – 228

Lift Marijuana Retail Store Ban

• Yes/For – 210

• No/Against – 236

Grand Lake

Grand Lake Mayor

• Steve Kudron – 83

• Robert Canon – 13

Grand Lake Board of Trustees

• Tom Weydert – 52

• Michael Arnston – 78

• Jonah Landy – 75

• Ernie Bjorkman – 91

• Melissa Ratzmann – 54

Result: Kudron will be elected mayor. For the town board, Bjorkman, Arnston, Landy will be elected to full terms while Ratzmann will be elected to a partial term. Voting results are not yet official.