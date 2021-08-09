Mural honoring health workers wins Fraser festival

Rafael Blanco stands next to his mural, which received the grand prize of a $10,000 mural commission in Fraser.

Courtesy Fraser Public Arts Committee

Of the 25 artists at the Fraser Mountain Mural Festival, Spanish native Rafael Blanco and his piece reflecting on the struggles of being a health care worker in a pandemic received the festival’s grand prize.

Blanco’s award, given by the Fraser Public Arts Committee, is a $10,000 mural commission to be painted on Fisher’s Bar in the future. This year’s mural festival theme was the resiliency of the human spirit.

Blanco is a professional artist trained in classic studio painting who has turned to creating public art and murals across the country since 2014. He is also an assistant professor at Elmhurst University.

Other winners of the festival were chosen by popular vote. First place people’s choice winner Seth Blevins received $2,500; second place with $1,3000 was Michaela Cross; and Jeff Bartholomew was named third place, winning $1,000.