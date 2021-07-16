Music on the Square extends through Saturday





Ali & Beth are scheduled to play tonight at Cooper Creek Square, but the Square is adding another free performance on Saturday as well.

Also, Big Time Quartet is scheduled to play 7-9 p.m. Saturday night at the Square to extend the Winter Park Jazz Festival into the evening before late night action begins.

For tonight’s performance, Ali Grayson and Beth Wilberger will sing soulful tunes with tight harmonies incorporating tasteful guitar, violin, and viola into their originals and covers.

The Big Time Quartet is a funk/jazz fusion group based out of Denver and draws their influence from the likes of Steely Dan, Herbie Hancock, John Scofield, Grant Green and The Meters. A relatively new project, all the members have toured the country in other groups extensively.

Both performances are free and open to all ages. Music On The Square is a summer concert series held 6-8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 3 at Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park.

For more information go to http://www.coopercreeksquare.com .