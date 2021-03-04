Mustang girls handle Lake County
West Grand’s Schake, Castillo, Probst lead team in scoring
The West Grand girls cruised to victory 52-32 against Lake County on Tuesday in Kremmling.
It was the first victory for the Mustang girls this season and came with three players hitting double-digit scoring figures during the contest.
In the game, West Grand was led by junior Alex Schake, who recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in the game. She has been a force in the paint all season and proved it again with another double-double.
Also, senior Iliana Castillo chipped in 14 points with seven rebounds for West Grand, and junior Maddy Probst added 10 points, three assists and two steals.
Sophomore Allison Daly had seven steals and six assists, and the Mustangs defense held Lake County to single-digit scoring totals in three out of four quarters to take the win.
West Grand was scheduled to play North Park on Thursday as the team’s season comes to a close.
