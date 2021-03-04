Mustang girls handle Lake County

The West Grand girls cruised to victory 52-32 against Lake County on Tuesday in Kremmling.

It was the first victory for the Mustang girls this season and came with three players hitting double-digit scoring figures during the contest.

In the game, West Grand was led by junior Alex Schake, who recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in the game. She has been a force in the paint all season and proved it again with another double-double.

Also, senior Iliana Castillo chipped in 14 points with seven rebounds for West Grand, and junior Maddy Probst added 10 points, three assists and two steals.

Sophomore Allison Daly had seven steals and six assists, and the Mustangs defense held Lake County to single-digit scoring totals in three out of four quarters to take the win.

West Grand was scheduled to play North Park on Thursday as the team’s season comes to a close.

Mustangs senior Iliana Castillo dribbles the ball in the paint as West Grand takes on Lake County on Tuesday at home. Castillo scored 14 points in the game, in which the Mustangs won 52-32.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Sophomore Allison Daly controls the ball as West Grand attacks the hoop. Daly led her team in both steals and assists on Tuesday.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Junior Alex Schake runs the court during a West Grand fast break vs. Lake County. Schake scored a game-high 18 points in the contest.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

West Grand’s Maddy Probst shoots a layup. Probst recorded 10 points in the game.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com