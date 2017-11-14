Mustangs advance to state semifinals

The West Grand High School Football Team will advance to the semi-finals of the CHSAA 8-Man State Championships after a 30-24 victory over the Sargent Farmers Saturday afternoon, keeping their hopes of a perfect season and state championship alive.

In their closest game to date, the Mustangs deployed their reliable run game to outpace the Farmers. Junior Luis Dominguez led the attack, rushing for 159-yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Dominguez served as the catalyst for the defense as well, intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles.

Junior Running Back Hugh Wheatley ran for 64-yards on 20 carries, and added one catch for 37-yards. Senior Quarterback Brady Gore went 3-for-10 though the air for 64-yards with a touchdown, and rushed for 35-yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Senior Luke Mogck caught one pass for 38-yards. Senior Jake Bentler caught two passes for 27-yards, rushed once for six-yards, and completed his only pass attempt for 38-yards.

Senior Josh O'Hotto was a brick wall at linebacker for the Mustangs, tallying 21 tackles, nine solo. Luis Dominguez and Senior Noah Schroeder each had 15 tackles.

The win over Sargent comes a year after the Farmers beat the Mustangs in the state quarterfinals, 63-30. Up next for West Grand is a rematch with the 8-3 Soroco Rams on Nov.18. The Mustangs beat Soroco 54-0 on the road in October, though the Rams have surprised in the playoffs so far, defeating the third-seeded Merino in the first round and Marcos in the quarterfinals.

The top seeded Sedgwick County Cougars also advanced to the semifinals, taking on the Holly Wildcats.