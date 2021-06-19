 Photos: Mustangs at Joe Shields Invite | SkyHiNews.com
Photos: Mustangs at Joe Shields Invite

Sky-Hi News staff report
West Grand seniors Austin Schake, right, and Alejandro Castanon finish first-second in the 110 meter high hurdles at the Joe Shields Invitational Friday night in Kremmling. Schake won in 16.50 seconds and Castanon came in second at 16.51.
Mustangs freshman Kai Edson competes in the high jump. His best jump cleared the bar at 4 feet, 8 inches.
West Grand freshman Tannar Smiley gets ready to launch in the shot put event. Her best throw went 21 feet, 2 inches.
Mustangs freshman Olivia Stefanik clears the bar during the pole vault event. She finished after clearing a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
West Grand junior Landon Williams lets loose in the discus. He finished with a distance of 68 feet, 7.5 inches.
West Grand senior Iliana Castillo clears 8 feet in the pole vault, tying the personal record she set as a sophomore and giving her the best vault of her senior campaign during the Joe Shields Invitational on Friday in Kremmling.
Longtime Mustangs coach Chris Brown reacts after Iliana Castillo’s successful pole vault.
Iliana Castillo reacts after her vault.
Mustangs coach Chris Brown and Iliana Castillo walk away together after embracing for a quick hug following her successful 8 foot vault.
Mustangs junior Maddy Probst releases the ball in the girls shot put. She took fourth in the event with a distance of 27 feet, 4 inches.
West Grand junior Audree Miller finishes the 100 meter hurdles in 20.06 seconds.
West Grand sophomore Wyatt Howell takes off at the start of the fifth heat for the 100 yard dash. He took second out of 31 runners with a time of 12.3 seconds.
West Grand freshman Kai Edson clears the bar at 8 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault.
Fans cheer as Mustangs senior Angel Dominguez finishes the 100 yard dash in 12.90 seconds.
West Grand junior Sage Lechman closes in on the competition during one of the girls team relays.
Fans cheer on Austin Schake as he approaches the finish line during a boys relay. The West Grand boys won both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays Friday.
West Grand senior Joy Hast leads the 1,600 meter run ahead of North Park’s Samantha Westfahl. With Westfahl running for the Mustangs cross country team this fall, she and Hast were teammates earlier this year. Westfahl won the race in 6 minutes 8.44 seconds, and Hast took third at 6:16.33.
West Grand freshman Lillian Hufford comes off the blocks in the 400 meter dash. She finished in 1 minute, 11.03 seconds.
West Grand junior Galen Wilkinson painted his face chrome, similar to the “war boys” in “Mad Max Fury Road,” for the boys 1,600 meter run Friday in Kremmling. He finished third in 5 minutes, 36.9 seconds.
Coach Ryan Tripicchio cheers as West Grand’s Joy Hast and North Park’s Samantha Westfahl round the corner during the 3,200 meter run. Hast finished second in 13 minutes, 33 seconds.
West Grand senior Joy Hast runs under the stadium lights at WGHS during the Joe Shields Invitational on Friday.

West Grand seniors Rene Dominguez, right, and Angel Dominguez pass the baton during one of the nighttime relays at the 2021 Joe Shields Invitational at WGHS.

