Mustangs plan Monday parade for state champs
news@skyhinews.com
West Grand will celebrate its state champion spirit team on Monday.
The party will start with a parade leaving the high school at 3:10 p.m. The team will travel to the K-8 school for an outdoor pep rally and then head back to West Grand High School at 3:35 p.m.
The community is invited to join the celebration by lining US Highway 40 at 3:30 p.m. or by joining the spirit team and WGHS community on the high school’s front lawn from 3:35-4 p.m. Monday.
