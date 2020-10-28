Mustangs’ record even after facing top-ranked Rangely, Hayden in back to back weeks

West Grand quarterback Jakob Buller passes the ball Saturday vs. Rangely.

West Grand had a chance to snag a win against one of the best teams in the state Saturday, but the Mustangs’ fourth quarter rally fell shy in a 14-12 defeat.

Facing Rangely (3-0) at home, West Grand (1-1) took a six-point led on the opening possession, as quarterback Jakob Buller broke through the stingy Panthers defense on a 28-yard TD scamper.

Buller carried the ball 16 times for 82 yards in the game, while Rene Dominguez led the Mustangs’ rushing attack with 16 carries for 109 yards and a 6.8 yard per carry average.

The Mustangs offense missed a handful of opportunities to connect on deep passes throughout the game, but Buller did find sophomore Wyatt Howell for a 13-yard TD strike to bring the Mustangs within two points with about a minute remaining in the game.

Senior Rene Dominguez also completed one pass to Howell for 26 yards, giving the sophomore 37 receiving yards for the day.

After Howell’s late TD and an unsuccessful extra point attempt, the Mustangs recovered the ensuing onside kick and looked as if they might take the win.

However, the offense’s last drive fizzled, and a turnover on downs sealed the result.

Throughout the game, the Mustangs defense held strong, and Rangely went scoreless in the first and third frames. After Rangely knotted the game at 6-all in the second quarter, the Panthers wouldn’t score again until the beginning of the fourth, when the successful two-point conversion became the decider.

On defense, Jesus Dominguez, Alejandro Castanon, Howell and Omar Dominguez led the Mustangs in tackles and five Mustangs recorded fumble recoveries in the game.

The narrow loss came after West Grand throttled Hayden 44-26 on Oct. 20 on the road.

Against Hayden, Buller completed 4 of 7 passes for 141 yards and a TD while rushing the ball 14 times for another 169 yards. Rene Dominguez also had a solid day with 22 carries for 109 yards.

Buller and Rene Dominguez had two rushing TDs each vs. Hayden, as did Jesus Dominguez, who carried the ball twice for 30 yards.

Again, Howell led the team in receiving, this time with three catches for 63 yards, and the Mustangs defense had four players record double-digit tackles — Castanon, Austin Schake, Jesus Dominguez and Omar Dominguez. Two of Schake’s tackles were sacks.

West Grand goes on the road this weekend to face Gilpin County.