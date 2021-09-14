Mustangs take tournament, defeat Moffat County to win fifth straight

West Grand senior Alex Schake hits the ball over the net as West Grand defeats Peyton in three sets during the Mustangs’ home tournament on Sept. 3-4 in Kremmling. West Grand won the tournament, and Schake was voted tournament MPV for her play throughout the weekend.

West Grand volleyball is finding strength in teamwork and now stands at 6-1 overall after winning the Mustangs’ home tournament Sept. 3-4 and then defeating Moffat County on Sept. 10.

Victories over Calhan, Cedaredge, Peyton and Gilpin County gave West Grand the tournament victory, allowing the Mustangs to hoist the hardware on their home court.

“The girls commented that they felt like they played more as a team than in the past, and that they are starting to recognize just how big that is,” Mustangs coach Brook Menhennett said afterward. “So I am pleased with that.”

With talent spread across the positions and great depth, the Mustangs had highlights across the roster throughout the tourney. Senior Alex Schake was voted tournament MVP by the other team’s coaches and presented with a plaque.

In addition to seeing strong production from its starters, West Grand also got a nice boost from the bench during the home tournament.

“They jumped in on a dime and performed what was asked of them,” Menhennett said. “I am very grateful for them and the willingness they have for that role. They understand their job and support their teammates.”

The West Grand bench cheers after the Mustangs scored a point vs. Peyton during the last game of their home tournament.

A minor hiccup, West Grand’s home game against Caprock Academy last weekend was canceled. However, the school salvaged the match by rescheduling an away game with Moffat County on Friday, which West Grand won in four sets.

The Mustangs will play again Friday at home vs. Hayden in the Mustangs homecoming game.