National Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23.

The community is invited to bring their unwanted, unused or expired medications to the sheriff’s office at 670 Spring Street in Hot Sulphur Springs for safe and secure disposal. Unused or expired prescriptions can pose a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse.

Items that will be accepted are prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples and medications for pets. The sheriff’s office will not be accepting needles, sharps, aersol cans including inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, medications from businesses or clinics, non-presciption ointments, lotions or liquids.

The MedReturn Drug Collection Unit is always available in the front lobby of the sheriff’s office for easy disposal of excess drugs.