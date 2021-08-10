National Emergency Alerts to be tested Wednesday

An example of a test alert from the Wireless Emergency Alert system on a cell phone. A test is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting a nationwide test of its National Emergency Alert and Wireless Emergency Alert systems on Wednesday.

The test will take place at 12:20 p.m. During the test, radio and TVs, as well as select cell phones, will interrupt normal programming to play an emergency alert message.

Wireless Emergency Alerts will be displayed on cell phones that have opted to receive test messages. Outside of testing situations, Wireless Emergency Alerts are sent to every compatible cell phone.

Messages will be in either English or Spanish depending on the device’s language settings. Instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found at http://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/weatest_opt-in_instructions.pdf .