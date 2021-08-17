National Park Service requires masks indoors, on crowded trails

Following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service said it is immediately requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels.

“Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world,” NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in a statement. “Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety.”

The requirement will be in effect until further notice and applies to all NPS buildings and public transportation systems, including at Rocky Mountain National Park. It also applies to outdoors spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks.