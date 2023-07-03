National Park Service selects new superintendent for Rocky Mountain National Park

Gary Ingram will take over as the Rocky Mountain National Park superintendent in August.

Rocky Mountain National Park/Courtesy photo

Rocky Mountain National Park will have a new superintendent starting in August. The National Park Service selected Gary Ingram for the position, the service announced in a news release June 22.

Ingram most recently served as the superintendent at Cumberland Island National Seashore and Fort Frederica National Monument in Georgia. He has also served as the superintendent at Jimmy Carter National Historic Park , a special assistant to the Alaska Regional Director and in multiple positions in Yosemite National Park, like law enforcement, firefighter and management assistant, among others.

Succeeding the recently retired Darla Sidles, Ingram will oversee 150 permanent staff and around 250 seasonal staff as Rocky Mountain National Park superintendent. Major issues he will work to address include climate change, wildfires, ecosystem restoration, and management of day use visitation, according to the news release.

While Ingram moves to the area with his wife, Athena, Rocky’s Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson will serve as interim superintendent.