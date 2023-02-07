National Sports Center for the Disabled seeks funds through RethinkAbility Vertical Feet Challenge

The National Sports Center for the Disabled has helped countless people rethink ability by offering a diverse lineup of adaptive sports programming. Individuals can sign up to participate in the RethinkAbility Vertical Feet Challenge until Feb. 10, 2023 to support the center.

National Sport Center for the Disabled/Courtesy Photo

Ready to try to ski or ride the most vertical feet in one day at Winter Park Resort? Pick a day and compete with others who have also signed up. Aside from enjoying the challenge, participants vying for the most vertical feet also give back to the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

The RethinkAbility Vertical Feet Ski Challenge allows skiers and riders to explore the resort while fundraising. Participants can sign up for a day of friendly competition from now until Friday, Feb. 10. Registration is $75 and the fundraising minimum is $150, which can be paid in full by the competitor or raised by friends and family through the National Sports Center for the Disabled fundraising platform.

Registration includes a participant bib for priority access to skip lift lines, a ski pass for the day (unless the competitor has an IKON or Winter Park Resort season pass), food and drink vouchers to be used at Winter Park Resort, plus a swag bag with ski gear. For those who don’t ski or ride, they are still able to donate to the Ski Challenge by visiting NSCD.org .

Those who raise the most funds can also receive great prizes. The top prize is a 2023-24 IKON pass. The second-place prize is a Coors package including Ray Ban Sunglasses, an Igloo cooler backpack and a blanket. Those who raise more than $6,000 will receive four day-passes to Winter Park Resort and four VIP credentials for the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Wells Fargo Ski Cup . Those who raise between $2,500 and $5,999 will receive three day passes and three Ski Cup VIP credentials; those who raise between $1,000 and $2,499 receive two day passes to the resort.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, community members have raised $57,492.81 of the center’s $80,000 goal since the challenge began on Jan. 20.

“This is a fun way for individuals to get involved supporting the NSCD mission,” said Kim Easton, president and CEO of the National Sports Center for the Disabled. “There’s plenty of spots still open and time to get involved.”

The center offers life-changing experiences and programs for those with disabilities, from their home base in Winter Park Resort, to river rafting excursions. Participants can register or learn more about the center’s mission by visiting NSCD.org .