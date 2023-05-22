National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for North Central Grand County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that will be in affect until 9:15 p.m. for the East Troublesome burn scar area.

National Weather Service/Courtesy image

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at approximately 6:23 p.m. for the rural areas of North Central Grand County. The affected area is the East Troublesome burn scar and the warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms that will produce heavy rain and cause debris flow over the burn scar. The warning also includes Colorado 125 north of Granby.

“The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials,” the warning stated.

Some areas that are anticipated to experience flash flooding include, Lower Stillwater Creek, Stillwater Pass, Middle Willow Creek Valley and Lower Willow Creek Valley.