National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for North Central Grand County
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at approximately 6:23 p.m. for the rural areas of North Central Grand County. The affected area is the East Troublesome burn scar and the warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. tonight.
The National Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms that will produce heavy rain and cause debris flow over the burn scar. The warning also includes Colorado 125 north of Granby.
“The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials,” the warning stated.
Some areas that are anticipated to experience flash flooding include, Lower Stillwater Creek, Stillwater Pass, Middle Willow Creek Valley and Lower Willow Creek Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.