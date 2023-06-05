National Weather Service issues flash flood watch in burn scar areas
Today, the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder has issued a flash flood watch for a portion of the Front Range mountains and foothills, with main threat of flooding for the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Calwood burn areas. The greatest threat is between 1-10 p.m.
“If you live in/near a recent burn area, have an action plan and be ready to move to higher ground should heavy rain/flooding occur,” the National Weather Service stated.
