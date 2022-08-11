National Weather Service issues flood advisory for East Troublesome burn area
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for northern portions of the East Troublesome burn area at 3:33 p.m. Thursday that will last until 5:30 p.m.
The advisory expects excessive rainfall to cause small stream flooding and listed Stillwater Pass, Upper Willow Creek Valley and Middle Willow
Creek Valley as areas that could be impacted. It also reminds drivers to not drive on flooded roads.
