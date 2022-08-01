 National Weather Service issues flood advisory in Grand County | SkyHiNews.com
National Weather Service issues flood advisory in Grand County

Kyle McCabe
  

After three flash flood warnings in four days, Grand County received a flood advisory from the National Weather Service Boulder office at 3:25 p.m. It lasts until 4:15 p.m.

The advisory states that rural areas of northeast Grand will see flooding, especially in the East Troublesome burn area between mile markers 1 and 7 on Highway 125.

It also lists Lower Willow Creek Valley and Drowsy Water Ranch as areas including in the advisory.

