National Weather Service issues flood advisory in Grand County
After three flash flood warnings in four days, Grand County received a flood advisory from the National Weather Service Boulder office at 3:25 p.m. It lasts until 4:15 p.m.
The advisory states that rural areas of northeast Grand will see flooding, especially in the East Troublesome burn area between mile markers 1 and 7 on Highway 125.
It also lists Lower Willow Creek Valley and Drowsy Water Ranch as areas including in the advisory.
