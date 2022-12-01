National Weather Service issues winter storm warning and avalanche watch

A screenshot of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's map of avalanche danger for Friday, Dec. 2. Parts of Grand County, including Rocky Mountain National Park, are under "considerable" avalanche danger.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy Image



With high winds and over a foot of snow expected to fall on the Northern/Central Rocky Mountains beginning Thursday evening and into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued both a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for parts of Colorado that include Grand County.

The winter storm warning has been issued for Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, the Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, the Indian Peaks and areas in West Grand above 9000 feet.

The avalanche watch has been issued for: Park Range, Elk Head Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Vail, Williams Fork Mountains, Ten Mile Range, Gore Range, Red Table and Hardscrabble Mountains, Sawatch Range, Elk Mountains and West Elk Mountains.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s Saturday avalanche forecast for the Steamboat Zone, which includes the Park Range, is high for all areas above, near and below treeline — a level four out of five on the center’s danger scale.

The center’s Saturday forecast for the areas that includes Berthoud Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park is considerable (a level three) for locations above and near treeline and moderate (a level two) for locations below treeline.

To stay updated on avalanche conditions, please visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website at Avalanche.State.co.us .