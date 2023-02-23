Need an Affordable House?

Grand County residents can apply for Habitat for Humanity's newest home beginning March 9, 2023. Habitat's mission is to make homeownership affordable for qualified, hard-working residents who are willing to invest their own sweat equity for the opportunity.

Martin J. Smith/Courtesy photo

Real estate prices remain daunting across the country for those with dreams of owning their own home, but Habitat for Humanity Grand County offers some relief. The organization is constructing single-family homes in Hot Sulphur Springs with budget-friendly mortgages.

Habitat volunteers are working year round to build homes in the neighborhood on adjacent Nevava Street lots. Houses #12 and #13 already are completed and occupied by families, with House #14 scheduled for completion spring 2023.

According to a news release, Habitat for Humanity will soon break ground on its 15th house in Grand County. The organization invites interested and hard-working local families to apply for an opportunity to buy an affordable, three-bedroom home. The application process opens on Thursday, March 9.

“Habitat for Humanity of Grand County has been addressing the county’s affordable housing need since 1999,” said Lisa Cooper, Habitat for Humanity’s executive director. “Fourteen homeowners so far can attest to our success, and we’re excited to start the process of finding the qualifying family for our 15th house.”

The first step in the application process is to attend one of two scheduled Zoom meetings to learn more about the program. Those meetings will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 11.

Habitat’s mission is to make home ownership possible for members of the Grand County community who otherwise might never get the chance — and who are willing to invest their own time and effort for the opportunity. A Habitat house is a great option for gainfully employed, permanent residents such as firefighters, nurses, teachers and their families.

Selected homeowners typically help build their homes and pay an affordable mortgage. They work alongside a dedicated crew of contractors, skilled framers, laborers and many others who lend a helping hand.

Habitat’s board, volunteers and contractors plan to build at least five homes over the next few years. Contractor George Davis of Maple Street Builders in Hot Sulphur Springs is guiding the projects. Habitat for Humanity has also benefitted from grants awarded by The Grand Foundation, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Habitat for Humanity International and the Fraser River Valley Lions Club, among others.

Contact Lisa Cooper for the Zoom meeting links at 970-887-9138 or buyers@habitatgrandcounty.org . For those who don’t have access to the internet or are not familiar with Zoom, she can help applicants download the Zoom app or make other arrangements.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s mission, to volunteer or donate visit visit HabitatGrandCounty.org .

Homeowner Michael Bunker and his family at the dedication of their new house, #13, in October 2022. Each member of the new homeowner’s family is presented with a handmade quilt from the Grand Quilters as a welcome gift and celebration of their new home.

Martin J. Smith/Courtesy Photo