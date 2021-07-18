Neguse shares resources, tips in wildfire guide

Grand County’s Congressman Joe Neguse released a Colorado wildfire guide with resources, instructions and information to help prepare and recover from wildfires.

The guide includes local contact information for emergency offices, plans for evacuating, tips for insurance, advice on avoiding scams, information about disaster assistance and instructions for replacing federal documents.

The Colorado Wildfire Resources Guide can be found on Neguse’s website. Neguse created the guide last year in October while the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak and CalWood fires were burning in his district.

“As we prepare for what we expect may be a similarly dangerous wildfire season, we want to ensure every Coloradan has the resources they need to prepare, evacuate safely if needed and access local and federal resources,” Neguse said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Neguse launched the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus to come up with coordinated solutions and funding to reduce wildfire risk and impact. He has also introduced legislation to support communities, like Grand County, who are recovering from wildfire destruction.