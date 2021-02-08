Neguse to host wildfire listening session

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse will be hosting a virtual listening session with other lawmakers to discuss wildfire recovery and mitigation efforts.

At noon on Feb. 18, Neguse, joined by Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. John Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet, will hear from residents about their experiences and challenges during and after the historic wildfire season of 2020.

“Hearing from constituents has been invaluable as we work to craft legislative solutions and address future fires of this scale,” Neguse said in a news release about the session. “We hope this wildfire listening session will contribute to future legislative proposals, and identify issues we can work on through the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus. We will utilize every mechanism at our disposal to provide needed resources to protect our communities from catastrophic fires.”

Interested people can register to attend at Neguse2021.com.