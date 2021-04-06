Neguse touts American Jobs Plan potential in Colorado

An ambitious $2 trillion national plan proposed by President Joe Biden could bring needed funding and employment to Colorado, and Grand County specifically, to address land management, infrastructure maintenance and job creation.

In a Monday press call, Rep. Joe Neguse spoke to the different ways the legislation could help Colorado rebound from the pandemic and last year’s wildfire season.

The American Jobs Plan was announced on March 31 and aims to fund a variety of federal, state and local programs, including clean air and water, affordable housing, roads and broadband, as well as investing in a Civilian Climate Core, to create jobs.

Supporters have heralded it as a modern-day New Deal, though opponents have called out the idea for its expensive price tag and raising taxes.

Neguse was optimistic about what the bill could do for Coloradans, including funding land management and wildfire recovery programs further.

“There’s a real need to address the scale and scope of the multiple crises we’re facing and we believe that the American Jobs Plan that President Biden has outlined will help us do so,” Neguse said.

The legislation is in the early stages of becoming law and still needs to be passed in both chambers of Congress.

Biden has called the plan the biggest investment in American jobs since World War II, claiming it would create up to 19 million new positions, according to MarketWatch.