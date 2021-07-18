New businesses fill Cooper Creek

Devil's Craft is one of five new businesses in Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. The BBQ restaurant hopes to open later this summer.

Cooper Creek Square is full up with five new businesses moving into the Winter Park commercial center.

The new businesses of Mountain Shire Books and Gifts, Devil’s Craft, Bake Haus 232 and West + Main, as well as the established Adventures Decanted, formerly in Fraser, have opened or plan to open this summer.

“We’re definitely seeing the traffic and it feels really vibrant with all of the businesses being open and new ones opening,” said Stephanie Carey, a spokesperson for Cooper Creek. “It’s really cool, especially coming out of the year we just had.”

Mountain Shire’s grand opening was Saturday, complete with champagne and pastries from Adventures Decanted, which will preview their partnership moving forward. The wine bar’s chef will be sharing his pastries with the bookstore on a regular basis.

Adventures Decanted opened on the top floor of the square in July and brought back their Sunday brunch, charcuterie boards, flatbreads and wines by the glass.

Inside Adventures Decanted’s new home on the top floor of Cooper Creek Square. The wine bar and brunch spot opened on July 1.

Also open is West + Main, a women-led real estate company that has offices all over the Front Range.

Planning to open later this summer is Devil’s Craft, a BBQ and American food restaurant that is going in the former Smokin’ Moes space. Like Moes, Devil’s Craft will be heavily focused on live music, particularly performances from the Grand County Blues Society.

The restaurant will also feature craft cocktails, a large patio space and a more fast casual dining experience, since there won’t be table service.

Devil’s Craft is undergoing remodels currently, but Carey said they are hustling to open as quickly as possible.

“It will bring a different atmosphere to that space and Winter Park in general with that mix of BBQ, live music and craft cocktails,” Carey said. “They’re new to the community and they’re very excited.”

Taking over the former Mountain Grind space, Bake Haus 232 will follow in the old business’ footsteps and offer baked goods, sandwiches, wraps and small bites to grab and go, but with an expanded bakery. Bake Haus 232 will be headed by Law Thyne of Carver’s.

The bakery is also remodeling its space right now with the hopes of opening before the end of the season.

“They’re really focusing on being a good place to grab something whether you’re on your way to the slopes or on your next adventure in town,” Carey said.

For more information on Cooper Creek or the new businesses, go to coopercreeksquare.com.