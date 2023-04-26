New charcuterie, wine and events business opens in Winter Park

Winter Park and Grand County how have a new business that specializes in charcuterie offerings, wine events, catering and workshops.

Called South + West, the new venture is located in the renamed Apres center and next to Wake N’ Bacon, on U.S. Highway 40, but caters to events all around Grand County.

“We look forward to bringing and sharing our southern hospitality and newly planted western ‘roots’ together,” says Rachael Thackston, who owns and operates the business with daughter Jordin Fletcher.

“Brother-in-law Justin Bullock is our ‘other’ partner,” says Thackston. “He lives in Seattle, Washington, but he was responsible for bringing us to the mountains and he was instrumental in helping plan this new enterprise.”

The team says the venture is bringing a high-end, deli style dining and catering experience to Grand County to include wine tastings, pairings, business partnerships and “of course, cheese,” Thackston says.

Courtesy photo

South + West is open during mud season Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with grab-and-go lunch options, charcuterie to go and a gourmet deli counter with cheese and meat options. The lunch menu changes every Monday. As well, the venture welcomes catering orders.

The enterprise has been offering charcuterie options and catering in the county through an on-line platform that has performed well. But the team felt it was time to have a brick and mortar presence.

“We love interacting with people and we feel the presence we have in Winter Park will create awareness of our unique offerings and increase our business,” she says.

“We are grateful for all the support of the community since this idea was first tossed about,” she says. “We like seeing local faces in the shop every week and we are getting to know the Winter Park community.

The team worked with Grand Enterprise Facilitator Patrick Brower in getting the business started.

Jordin Fletcher and Rachael Thackston have opened South + West in the in Winter Park. They offer charcuterie plates, a deli experience, wine pairings and catering. (Courtesy photo)