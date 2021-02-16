New congressional caucus focuses on fire management

A bipartisan wildfire caucus chaired by Rep. Joe Neguse introduced legislation to expand fire management assistance grants.

Neguse and Utah Rep. John Curtis launched the caucus on Tuesday with eight other representatives from Western states, including four Democrats and four Republicans.

The first piece of legislation the caucus introduced would increase flexibility in the federal cost share for Fire Management Assistance Grants to bring in additional resources for communities as they rebuild from wildfire damage.

“In Colorado and across the west, our communities are facing unprecedented devastation from more frequent and more intense wildfires,” Neguse said in a release about the caucus.

“In the wake of Colorado’s record-breaking wildfire season this year, I’ve joined with Congressman Curtis to launch a bipartisan wildfire caucus in Congress to ensure that we are working collaboratively on solutions to suppress these fires, and equip our communities in their wake.”

In addition, the caucus will share information about fire recovery and mitigation with relevant communities, highlight bipartisan science-based wildfire management and mitigation proposals and advocate for funding for disaster relief, prevention, and mitigation.